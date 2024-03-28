Port Macquarie Baptist Church's Pastor David Pym shares 2024 Easter message

We hear a lot about the cost-of-living crisis, rental crisis, housing affordability crisis and climate change crisis- and rightly so.
Yet the Bible speaks of another crisis looming for each of us: namely, that we each must die and then explain to our Maker what we've done with the life He's given us.
At that time, we'll each find ourselves admitting how we've ignored His instructions and fallen short of His expectations.
This admission won't catch us by surprise, for we each already accept the truth of the saying 'nobody's perfect'.
But on that Day God won't overlook our selfish inclinations, ill-will towards others, or ignoring of Him, and will render to each of us what we deserve.
In this way, our wrong attitudes and actions create for us a crisis with eternal implications.
And yet Easter reminds us that God has done something to help us deal with this crisis.
Knowing everything about us, He loves us still, and has made a way for our mistakes to be forgiven, and for our day of judgement to become a doorway to an eternity free of selfishness, sorrow, sickness or sin.
God did this 2000 years ago when He sent His Son, Jesus of Nazareth, to deal with our greatest crisis.
On the first Good Friday Jesus died on a Roman cross, after first explaining how His death would take away the sin of all who trust in Him. And on the first Easter Sunday Jesus burst from His tomb, conquering death and showing His power to raise all who will trust in Him.
Jesus' close disciple John wrote of these things:
"This is how God showed his love among us: he sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. ...And we have seen and testify that the Father has sent his Son to be the Saviour of the world" (1 John 9-10 and 14).
This Easter, why not find your way to a local church service to help you reflect more upon how Jesus deals with our greatest crisis, and how He might help you with others you're facing?
