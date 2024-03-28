Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie Baptist Church's Pastor David Pym shares 2024 Easter message

By Pastor David Pym
March 29 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pastor David Pym from the Port Macquarie Baptist Church shares his 2024 Easter message. Picture by Emily Walker
Pastor David Pym from the Port Macquarie Baptist Church shares his 2024 Easter message. Picture by Emily Walker

We hear a lot about the cost-of-living crisis, rental crisis, housing affordability crisis and climate change crisis- and rightly so.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.