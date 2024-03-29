Kenny's surf report: showcasing the people behind Salty Crew kiosk

This week I am showcasing the Salty Crew Kiosk.
I have known Lisa and Chris Harris for over 40 years (no they aren't vintage like me).
Growing up in Port Macquarie, I have had business dealings with them stretching back nearly 20 years.
This is my feel-good story about Lisa and Chris.
Lisa and Chris had Lux Cafe at the front of Peachtree Walk then moved away to Noosa to manage a resort, but the pull of family and Port delivered them back to us about eight years ago.
Seeing an ad in at Port Council for a lease at Town Beach, they applied.
In the meantime, it was always Chris's dream for a seafood café or restaurant just like his dad Bill who owned the iconic Fisherman's Basket on Lord Street, which is now known as The Chip Shop.
Chris came to me and asked if I would be able to supply his new venture Salty Crew after he and Lisa were successful in securing the lease.
He informed me this was a sideshow as he had just secured another lease on Clarence Street to realise his dream and open Bill's Fishhouse and Bar.
The problem was that Salty Crew took off like a rocket and there are only so many hours in a week.
No nightlife and two little kids, he made the tough decision to sell Bill's to concentrate on Salty Crew Kiosk.
By now you will be thinking, Kenny you've gone mad, this isn't about surfing.
Well not really, but what it is about is Town Beach and the early morning Crews that meet on the deck.
Firstly, there is John, Peter, Dennis, and Tony. Closely followed by Pam and the rest of the early morning swimmers. Cliff and his running group which can be as many as 40 at times. You can't forget Randall sitting down greeting everyone as they arrive.
Good luck trying to get a front row park if you arrive after 5.30am.
Chris and Lisa made a point which I really appreciate. None of this "hub" community would have ever happened if it wasn't for their staff, who deal with customers ageing from 15-90, from all walks of life. These people stop to have a coffee and breakfast, chat about their surf, run or swim. It must be the best mental health moment of the day.
The camaraderie between all groups is there to see, especially when it's someone's birthday. A cake will appear and it's usually Pam who has cooked up a storm.
Winds will be light 5-10 knots from the SW over the weekend, then SE on Monday with light NE winds in the afternoon.
Swell will be slight at 1.2-1.5 metres mostly from the SE.
Tides will be lower in the morning mostly around 0.5 metres, with highs of about 1.5-1.7 metres around lunchtime.
Town Beach will have similar conditions, but a lot of sand has moved from the breakwall, with Chickens and Flaggies having good banks.
Also, lifesavers report that Flynn's has good banks on the mid-tides at both ends of the beach.
Down south, both Bonny Hills and North Haven should have good waves on the run-in tide.
For all of our mental wellbeing, we should take some time out at Town Beach and reflect on the ocean and people who help to make our day.
