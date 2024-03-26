Lights, camera, action: Majestic Cinemas Port Macquarie to remain open

Grab your choc tops and popcorn because Majestic Cinemas Port Macquarie and Kempsey's Riverside Movies are here to stay.
Regional Cinemas Australia will take ownership of four cinemas on the Mid North Coast as part of a sale agreement with Majestic Cinemas after administrators were appointed on February 1 when the business went into voluntary administration.
Regional Cinemas Australia will take over management of Majestic Cinemas Port Macquarie, Sawtell Cinema, Nambucca Cinema Centre and Riverside Movies Kempsey from March 28.
CEO of Majestic Cinemas Kieren Dell said they've "worked tirelessly" over the past seven weeks with stakeholders to create a sustainable business model moving forward.
"Whilst we're excited by the outcome, it's been an incredibly difficult process, where some Majestic locations in other regions have closed in order to secure a future for the business on the Mid North Coast," he said.
"I'd like to specially mention the support of our landlords at our Mid North Coast sites - their passion and desire to see cinema continue in their towns has been critical to us being able to move forward and continue to provide quality entertainment."
Joint administrator Terry van der Velde said the "sale of the four sites is expected to result in a more favourable outcome to the creditors of Majestic Cinemas and a reduction of creditor claims in any potential liquidation scenario".
Majestic Cinemas previously operated nine theatres located in Nambour, Port Macquarie, Inverell, Nambucca, Wynnum, Kempsey, Singleton, Sawtell, and Nelson Bay.
The five cinemas in Nambour, Inverell, Wynnum, Singleton and Nelson Bay have been closed.
The new business model on the Mid North Coast means all current employees will retain their jobs.
The potential for job losses was a "concern" for Regional Cinemas Australia Executive Chairman Wayne Wilson.
"The cinema industry has been impacted through a variety of factors across the last few years, and developing a sustainable model that allows for four cinemas across the coast to continue under the banner of a broader group has allowed us to keep our staff employed," he said.
"Like any business, our employees are the heart of what we do, and it was always our aim to find a way to keep our staff employed and for our customers to continue to be served by the same friendly faces."
Mr Dell thanked the community for their "unwavering support".
"It's been incredibly humbling in what has been a challenging time for a business we've spent 21 years growing," he said. "It's been quite remarkable seeing what we mean to our local audiences and reminds us why we love what we do and how it brings people together."
Following the sale, the Port Macquarie cinema will be the only one to retain the Majestic name, with the three other locations rebranding to Sawtell Cinema, Riverside Movies Kempsey and Nambucca Cinema Centre.
Majestic gift cards, vouchers and movie club cards will continue to be accepted at all of these four sites, with all their original benefits and conditions applying to their usage going forward.
Going forward audiences should head to www.regionalcinemas.com.au for session times and tickets.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.