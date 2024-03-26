Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lights, camera, action: Majestic Cinemas Port Macquarie to remain open

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 27 2024 - 1:52pm, first published March 26 2024 - 4:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie's Majestic Cinemas. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
Port Macquarie's Majestic Cinemas. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Grab your choc tops and popcorn because Majestic Cinemas Port Macquarie and Kempsey's Riverside Movies are here to stay.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.