What's biting: Easter weekend conditions 'promising' for fishing

As Easter approaches with a long weekend to enjoy the weather forecast appears promising, offering ample opportunities for anglers to head out for a fish.
For Port Macquarie anglers, luderick numbers continue to improve with the south breakwall well worth visiting, with both cabbage and artificial weed both working well.
A few nice bream are also on offer, particularly for those fishing the walls after dark.
Flathead have also been terrific, with good numbers of fish taken on both lures and baits around Rawdon Island and in the lower section of the Maria.
Whiting have also been consistent around Blackmans Point, and in Limeburners.
Worms and yabbies have both been readily accepted. For mulloway enthusiasts, this week's full moon has produced quite a few school sized fish, and with increased numbers of mullet assembling in the lower reaches, specifically around the break walls.
On the crabbing front, the Hastings remains alive with plenty of muddies on offer, although keep an eye on your traps as the past week has seen plenty mysteriously vanish overnight.
Offshore reports have again been dominated by the mackerel action both in Plomer Bay and of course the waters north.
This week the water colour and temperature were ideal seeing fantastic results for anglers with the odd black marlin and sailfish caught.
Sharks also remain an issue particularly in Plomer Bay.
Wider out, the strong currents have seen challenging conditions for those chasing bottom fish off the reefs.
Further south on the beaches, there are some terrific bream around, with both North Haven Beach and Rainbow Beach producing well during early morning and evening sessions.
Whiting have also been first class, with beach worms and pipis doing the trick on both species.
On the tailor front, numbers are certainly picking up as we progress into autumn and the water clarity slowly improves.
Pilchards, lures and even whitebait have all proven effective.
Mulloway however remains elusive although I have heard of a few nice fish being taken from South Beach near Diamond Head.
Off the rocks, tailor and tuna have both been common, with the increased numbers of baitfish the catalyst for their improved presence.
Also in the washes, luderick, bream and drummer have been well above average.
On the land-based game scene, a few longtail tuna have been encountered both north and south, although the enthusiasts are keeping the details closely guarded.
In the Macleay River region this week conditions have been favourable, with light winds and beautiful sunny days.
On the pelagic front, Grassy Head and Hat Head continue to hold a few spotted and spanish mackerel despite.
Sharks however have also been an issue, with a very high hit rate on hooked fish from the tax man. This is a classic example of learned behaviour in our marine environment, with the sharks knowing an easy meal is to be had once a tethered fish nears the boat. Don't expect this problem to go away soon.
