Marine Rescue NSW volunteers rescue ready for Easter long weekend

Marine Rescue NSW is expecting large numbers of boaters to hit the state's waterways this Easter long weekend.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said across the Service's 46 units, 3,300 volunteers are ready to respond to those needing assistance on the water.
"Marine Rescue NSW has had a busy start to the year with over 1500 search and rescue missions, we are expecting this Easter long weekend to be busy on the water.
"Last Easter our crews completed 109 search and rescue missions over the four days and safely returned 247 people to shore," he said.
Commissioner Barrell said safety and preparation is paramount to an enjoyable day on the water.
"We're encouraging boaters this weekend to put all their eggs in one basket with the Marine Rescue NSW app.
"The app gives you live weather updates, safety checklists and importantly, you can Log On with your local Marine Rescue NSW base so that your safe return is being watched by our dedicated volunteers," he said.
Commissioner Barrell said it only takes a minute to protect a lifetime.
"It is simple to Log On. You can do it over the Marine Rescue app or via VHF marine radio channel 16.
Keeping across the weather is vital to safe voyage.
"If you're heading out on the water this weekend, make sure that you've got enough safety equipment, you have fuel and fuel reserve, you've Logged On with your local Marine Rescue NSW base and of course, wear a lifejacket," he said.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
