Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers rescue ready for Easter long weekend

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 27 2024 - 1:47pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied by NSW Marine Rescue

Marine Rescue NSW is expecting large numbers of boaters to hit the state's waterways this Easter long weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.