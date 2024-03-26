Wauchope's James Parsons wins Club2Club ocean swim

WAUCHOPE'S James Parsons won the Dorsal Club2Club ocean swim conducted from One Mile Beach to Forster Main.
Parsons, 34, completed the 3.8km journey in 54 minutes 17.
Chris Wilson from Belmont North was second in 55.03.
The youngest swimmer in the field of 63, Hannah Thompson, 16, from King Creek near Wauchope produced a great effort to claim third spot. Her time was 59.13.
In fact, women dominated the top 10 placings, filling six spots.
Bryce Cramp was the best of the locals. He was fourth overall in 1 minute 4, just ahead of Peter Naylor from Tuncurry, who clocked 1.02.32. At 70, Taylor was among the elder statesmen in the swim.
Conditions for close to perfect for the main race, while lifesavers from the Cape Hawke and Forster clubs kept an eye on the field as they made their way from One Mile to Forster Main.
There were 17 starters in the 250m event held at Forster. Hayley Duncan from Diamond Beach won from Darcy Every from Failford while Liam Lenkic from Red Head was third.
Tanna Davey from Failford took out the 500m race, also held at Forster from Sophia Lee from Forster and Kye Smith from Eleebana.
This event had 18 starters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.