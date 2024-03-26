New business building sustainable homes opens in Port Macquarie

Port Macquarie has welcomed sustainable business Green Homes Australia during a grand opening of their office on March 21.
Since opening Orange in 2006, the award-winning business now has 38 franchisees in Australia and 37 in New Zealand.
Founder and CEO of Green Homes Australia Mick Faber said he is excited about opening in Port Macquarie and to be able to offer an extensive range of designs.
"We are able to say to people that want to build a home that they can now build an energy efficient, sustainable, healthy home for a very affordable cost," he said.
The business supports the community by prioritising local industries.
"The mandate for all of our offices is to use local businesses, suppliers, and trades.
"Wherever we can get local we will, it is not just about building a sustainable home but a sustainable business and lifestyle."
Mathias Blume is managing the business in Port Macquarie.
"Customers can build a nice and high performance dream home that will save a lot of energy," Mr Blume said.
"You don't need to live with a full air conditioner running because of the design of the house."
Mr Blume is looking forward to working in Port Macquarie and sharing his passion for creating healthy and future proof homes.
"A house should not just provide shelter but should perform," he said.
