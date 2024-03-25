Veteran cricketers play for the Cooper Finlay Cup in interstate carnival

NSW and Queensland cricket veterans have taken to the cricket pitch for the prestigious Cooper Finlay Cup, with most matches played on the Mid North Coast.
The two-day interstate competition got underway in Port Macquarie on Monday, March 25.
Matches will also be held in Wauchope, Laurieton and Kempsey.
The event brings together veterans from three different age groups including over 60s, 65s and 70s to compete against the opposite state.
Captain of the NSW Team Baz Everingham said that is important to keep moving when you get older.
"The beauty of vets cricket is that we end up playing a game we thought we had finished with," he said.
"We reconnect with mates and make new mates, and we also get to travel around and see a bit of the country."
Port Macquarie cricket coach Merv Bourke said the event is also good for local tourism.
"The majority of these players would not have come to Port Macquarie previously," he said.
"It promotes our area and I'm sure a lot of them will come back again."
