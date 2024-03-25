Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

'Disappointment' over decision for council to continue funding ferry services

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
Updated March 25 2024 - 4:41pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hibbard ferry crossing the Hastings River. Picture by Mardi Borg
The Hibbard ferry crossing the Hastings River. Picture by Mardi Borg

Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said she is "disappointed" in the response received from the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads regarding the operation of the North Shore ferries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.