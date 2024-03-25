'Disappointment' over decision for council to continue funding ferry services

Port Macquarie-Hastings Mayor Peta Pinson said she is "disappointed" in the response received from the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads regarding the operation of the North Shore ferries.
The council resolved at the February 2023 meeting to send a letter to the Hon Jenny Aitchison MP, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads to advocate to Transport for NSW (TfNSW) to transfer ferry management to TfNSW or a financial contribution from the NSW Government for ferry operations.
The minister's response, in part, states:
"I understand the Hibbard and Settlement Point ferries have always been provided, operated and maintained by Port Macquarie-Hastings Council. The ferry service provides Port Macquarie's North Shore residents with access to Port Macquarie and gives the local community and tourists access to the National Park and beaches to the north.
I have considered your request carefully and given the current financial position of the Government and financial commitments to be fulfilled we are not in a position to take on the operation and maintenance of the Port Macquarie ferry services".
Cr Pinson put forward a motion at the ordinary council meeting on March 21 to note the response received by the minister and that this decision will result in council continuing to fund ferry services across the Hastings River.
"I felt this needed to come into council and be put on the public record," Cr Pinson said.
"This was a really disappointing piece of correspondence that our CEO received."
Cr Pinson said the ferry service for the North Shore community is a "huge concern" for them.
"We've advocated hard to the minister and the Member for Port Macquarie has also advocated to the minister on behalf of the North Shore residents about the ferry services.
"People on the North Shore pay to travel on the ferry and also pay through their rates, so they are being disadvantaged twice over, in my opinion."
The state government currently operates nine ferry services in NSW.
Councillor Danielle Maltman said the response from the minister "suggests support is only available to some NSW councils".
"I feel this result causes further disadvantage in our regional community and I strongly support our community in continuing advocacy with our local member [on this issue]," she said.
Councillor Rachel Sheppard agreed and said the council's continued advocacy on this issue is "really important".
Councillors added a third point to the motion that will see the council continue to advocate for the NSW Government for funding for the Hibbard and Settlement point ferries.
The motion was carried unanimously.
