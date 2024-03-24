Port unit in highest demand for the Mid North Coast Marine Rescue

For the month of February alone, Mid North Coast Marine Rescue returned 67 people safely to shore during 34 search & rescue missions, including 27 emergency responses.
Across all nine units, the number of search and rescue missions in locations of highest demand saw Port Macquarie at top spot with 10, followed by Forster Tuncurry with eight and six responses by the Coffs Harbour unit.
Mid North Coast units include Port Macquarie, Trial Bay, Coffs Harbour, Nambucca, Woolgoolga, Camden Haven, Crowdy Harrington, Forster Tuncurry, and out to Lord Howe Island.
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said just over 60% of incidents in February 2024 were for mechanical, fuel or battery issues while volunteers across the state responded to 21 capsized vessels.
Commissioner Barrell said a few simple steps by boaters could go a long way to ensuring a safe and enjoyable day on the waterways.
"It is important if you're heading out on the water that you have the right safety equipment for your voyage, you've got enough fuel for your trip, you've Logged On with your local Marine Rescue NSW base and importantly you've checked the local weather conditions.
"It has been an extremely busy last few months for our volunteers and I want to thank each of them for their continued dedication to making sure that we are saving lives on the water," he said.
Boaters are reminded to always Log on and Log Off using the Marine Rescue NSW app and contact marine rescue via radio on VHF18 (international distress channel) if assistance is required.
In February, Marine Rescue NSW volunteers kept watch over 6,152 vessels that logged on with the service.
With the busy Easter long weekend approaching, Marine Rescue NSW reminds those eager to get out on the water, to remember, "when in doubt, don't go out."
