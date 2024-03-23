Man charged following strike force investigation; firearms seized

A man has been charged with firearms offences following an investigation by detectives on the Mid North Coast.
Strike Force Inverary was established by the Mid North Coast Police District's Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT) to investigate the alleged supply of firearms in the region.
Following lengthy investigations, detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Orr Street in Port Macquarie about midday on Wednesday, March 20.
During a search of the home police located and seized 10 unregistered firearms, along with ammunition and a quantity of gun powder.
About 11.50am on Friday, March 22 Rural Crime Prevention Team detectives arrested a 75-year-old man at Port Macquarie Police Station.
The man was charged with possess more than three unregistered firearms without licence; possess unregistered firearm (two counts); not keep firearm safely; and possess ammunition without holding a licence or permit.
He was given bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on April 10.
Investigations by Strike Force Inverary are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.