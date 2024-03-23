Port Macquarie News
Man charged following strike force investigation; firearms seized

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 26 2024 - 3:49pm, first published March 24 2024 - 9:49am
Firearms seized as part of Strike Force Inverary. Pictures supplied by NSW Police
A man has been charged with firearms offences following an investigation by detectives on the Mid North Coast.

