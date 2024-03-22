High flying Magpies a tough gig for Mid Coast team

MID COAST face another difficult week on the road in Sunday's Northern NSW Women's Premier League football clash against Maitland Magpies at Maitland.
The Magpies are in equal second place with Newcastle Olympic, one point adrift of Broadmedow Magic, with three wins from four starts. Maitland was reportedly unlucky in last week's loss to high flying Newcastle Olympic. Mid Coast has yet to notch a win.
"It's a tough gig this week, Maitland's playing very well,'' Mid Coast coach Mandi Langlar admitted.
"They're a good side and well coached, but I think our girls are up to the challenge.
"We'll make it as difficult as possible for the Maitland girls.''
Langlar didn't finalise the side until training last night and said there are a couple of players with injury concerns.
"Aaris Hunter's in doubt with an ankle injury that is taking a bit longer to come good than we thought,'' Langlar said.
"Talia Holmes will be back. Luna Birch would have missed last week's game but she trained really well on Tuesday and she is a big get back for us.''
Mid Coast will play the game postponed from last Sunday against New Lambton on either May 12 or 19 at Taree, depending on League Cup final commitments.
The side will play a quarter final match in the League Cup on Good Friday.
"We don't get too many free weekends and having to play over Easter isn't easy,'' Langlar said.
"But at least the game is on Good Friday, so the players can spend some time with their family.''
