Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie schools' alliance sees success at robotics competition

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated March 26 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Columba Anglican School and Hastings Secondary College teamed up with a Chinese School at the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) Southern Cross Regional Championships. Picture supplied
St Columba Anglican School and Hastings Secondary College teamed up with a Chinese School at the FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) Southern Cross Regional Championships. Picture supplied

A Port Macquarie alliance between two local schools at an international robotics competition has proven to be successful for the second year in a row.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Walker

Emily Walker

Journalist

Reporter at Macleay Argus and Port Macquarie News.

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.