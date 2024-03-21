Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Column

Kenny's surf report: talking to our lifeguards at Town Beach

By Columnist Ken Little
March 22 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian at Middles on what the surf crew called Big Wednesday. Picture by Andrew Lister
Ian at Middles on what the surf crew called Big Wednesday. Picture by Andrew Lister

Every Tuesday I head down to Town Beach to check the surf conditions with the lifesavers who are all too willing to point out to me that I didn't quite get the conditions right the previous week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.