Younger teams make waves ahead of North Coast Surf Boat series final round

Teams across Mid North Coast surf life saving clubs are preparing to battle it out at the North Coast Surf Boat series final round at Bonny Hills on Saturday, March 23.
The Port Macquarie Hastings area has a number of young teams excelling in the competition with the Port Macquarie under 19 men's team leading their division and set to take to the waves after placing second in the NSW State Titles.
Wauchope-Bonny Hills Surf Life Saving Club under 19 women's boat captain and sweep Dylan Sainsbury said that the club was excited for the opportunity to host the carnival.
"I suppose there is a feeling of comfort competing on your own beach," Sainsbury said.
"But the surf always has a way of humbling you, so we are not expecting any advantage over other crews being at home.
"The only real benefit is not sleeping in a swag the night before for once!
Wauchope-Bonny Hills will have four crews rowing in the final round, with their under 19 women's team, B.O.T.A (Baddest of Them All/Best of Them All) currently leading their division with 63 points in total.
Sainsbury credits the team's success to the girl's attitude towards training and constant willingness to have a crack to push the team.
"They've been consistent throughout the season and success in rowing really drills down to getting in the boat and doing your best in every training session," he said.
"Conditions have also been favourable for us as a crew and have certainly helped me as a novice sweep.
"Had we had bigger surf at more carnivals I think the more experienced sweeps would have had a greater chance of getting the lead on us."
The team got an extra boost in their points when they were the only crew able to field a team in their division round eight of the series at Evans Head on March 2.
It placed them ahead of the Coffs Harbour Fruit Loops who previously were leading the under 19 women's division.
Sainsbury said the Coffs Harbour team were the Wauchope-Bonny Hills girls' biggest challenge at the final round, especially after the visiting team finished third place at the NSW State Titles.
"But the girls know they've beaten them before and have been on the pace, so they just need to trust in their skills and do their best," he said.
But the team has faced other challenges than friendly competition.
An easterly swell over the last month or so has confined them to be training mostly in the Hastings River and other local rivers.
A struggle for the club has been keeping the crews together.
With the exception of the under 19 crews, the Wauchope-Bonny Hills teams have had people move away for work, university or other life decisions, leading to the reserve mens crew to collapse last month.
"Our juniors have really been our shining light throughout this," Sainsbury said.
"All of the older rowers and sweeps are so proud of how the under 19 men and women have been going.
"And to be in a position where the club could take out both the under 19 men and under 19 women divisions within the North Coast Surf Boat Series is very promising for the future of the club."
You can catch B.O.T.A and other local teams take to the water at 9am on Saturday, March 23.
