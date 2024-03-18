Councillors head to Wauchope for the second council meeting of the year

Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillors will be taking the show on the road for their second meeting for 2024.
The March Ordinary Council Meeting will be held at the Wauchope Country Club on Thursday, March 21.
The public forum will start at 9am, with the meeting getting underway at 10am.
A live stream of the meeting will also be available via Council's YouTube channel.
A link to the live stream will be posted to Council's Facebook page prior to the commencement of the meeting.
Business papers are available for viewing online here.
Casting vote motion
Mayor Peta Pinson will be tabling a motion to request the CEO to provide a report to the April council meeting about the purpose of a casting vote and its use.
Smoke Free Environments Policy
Council currently has a Smoke Free Outdoors Policy to restrict smoking in public areas, and at council facilities and buildings.
Council has legal responsibilities under the Smoke-Free Environment Act (2000), Smoke Free Regulation 2016 and Work Health and Safety Act 2011 as an employer and provider of community services, to support safe and healthy communities.
Following a review of the 2018 Policy, it was recommended the new Policy be titled Smoke Free Environment Policy recognising it governs smoking restrictions for both indoor and outdoor spaces. At the November 16 2023 council meeting, council resolved to place the Draft Smoke Free Environment Policy on public exhibition.
The motion recommends councillors adopt the Smoke Free Environments Policy.
Emergency Signage Coding System
Mayor Peta Pinson will put forward a motion to seek feedback from the Local Emergency Management Committee (LEMC) regarding the benefits or otherwise relating to the potential introduction of an Emergency Signage Coding System to improve emergency responses.
Ferry Service Operations
The motion includes noting the response received from The Hon Jenny Aitchison MP, Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, regarding the operation of the two vehicular ferries over the Hastings River and Council's request for the NSW Government to take over the operation of the service or provide funding support.
And to note that this decision of the NSW Government will result in Port Macquarie-Hastings Council continuing to fund ferry services across the Hastings River, whilst most other vehicular ferry services in NSW are provided by the NSW Government or receive funding support.
