Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Councillors head to Wauchope for the second council meeting of the year

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
March 18 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The second Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Meeting for the year will be held at Wauchope Country Club on March 21. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
The second Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Meeting for the year will be held at Wauchope Country Club on March 21. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Port Macquarie-Hastings Councillors will be taking the show on the road for their second meeting for 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.