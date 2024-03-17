Promising season for Dolphins after two dominant season opener home games

The Port Macquarie Dolphins have shown their strength in the opening weekend of the men's 2024 Spalding Waratah League, clinching two wins.
The men's opening double-header games were both played in Port Macquarie against the St George Saints White on Saturday night (March 16) and Moss Vale Magic on Sunday (March 17).
Coach Nick Prior said the team "came out guns blazing" for Saturday night's game.
"We were up 24 - 2 very early in the game," he said. "Everyone had a lot of court time in the Saturday night game which, coming into the Sunday game, was good to have some fresh legs."
The final score for Saturday's game against the St George Saints White's was 113 - 59.
About 200 people watched the Dolphins' first game of the season, while a crowd also turned out to watch Sunday's game.
"It's very pleasing to have a home back-to-back weekend to start with and have the support of the home crowd," Prior said.
"They were two very different games."
Sunday's nail-biting game saw Moss Vale in the lead at halftime with 44 points to The Dolphins' 42.
The Dolphins then took the lead and pulled ahead to secure their second win, 92 points to 89 at full-time.
"The guys did really well and it was good to see them hang tough," Prior said.
"We were fortunate to get the win, but also to learn some lessons in areas where we will need to improve on."
Captain Zac Campbell said he was "stoked" with the team's effort.
"For the second game of the season to be that high quality makes me keen for the rest of the season," he said.
The Dolphins will take on the Tamworth Thunderbolts for another home game next weekend on Saturday, March 23 at 6pm.
Prior said it's shaping up to be another "tough" game.
"It'll be good to test ourselves again [next weekend]," he said.
