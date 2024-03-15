Injury concerns for Mid Coast on eve for first home game

NOT surprisingly the young Mid Coast Football side has struggled in the opening three weeks of the Northern NSW Women's Premier League.
Coast has lost 8-1 to Warners Bay, 12-0 to Newcastle Olympic and 5-0 to Adamstown, with all games in Newcastle.
Now Mid Coast has further problems going into the first home game of the season against New Lambton at the Taree Zone Field on Sunday.
"A couple of our more experienced players are in doubt for this week,'' coach Mandi Langlar said.
Aaris Hunter, Evie Gill, Indianna Hardisty and Luna Birch are all out or in doubt. Hunter and Gill will definitely watch from the sidelines.
"Luna has a groin issue,'' Langlar said.
"She may start the game but she might not go too far into it.''
Hunter is battling a knee injury, Hardisty an ankle problem.
While this will technically be a home game, Langlar pointed out that many of the players have considerable distances to travel.
"We have players coming from the Coffs Harbour area and others from two hours south,'' she said.
"The girls travel a lot, but that's Mid Coast Football. For us to be able to play in this competition we have to cop that.''
Langlar said from the start it would take most of the first round for her side to get used to the rigours of the premier league.
"The young girls are keen and want to learn,'' she said.
"And they're improving.
"I'm confident they'll be super competitive in this competition in the not too distant future.''
