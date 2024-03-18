Homeless man charged with assaulting paramedic and touching teenager

A homeless man who pled guilty to sexually touching a 17-year-old girl without her consent and assaulting a frontline health worker has been sentenced to a 10 month intensive community corrections order.
Steven John Latham, 59, who was already in custody, appeared via video link before Magistrate John Arms at Port Macquarie Local Court on Thursday, March 15.
According to the police fact sheet, Latham approached a 17-year-old girl seated on a bench on Clarence Street, Port Macquarie around 5.20pm on Tuesday, January 16, 2024.
Latham sat beside the girl and told her he had an erection.
"I have these new pillows and blankets," he said.
"We should go and lay down somewhere."
The court was told the teenager, who suffers from anxiety and depression, doesn't cope well under stress and froze with fear.
Latham began moving toward her, touching her left shoulder before placing his hand on her thigh.
He also started rubbing her shoulder.
The victim tried to play down the situation by claiming she had to leave for work but police facts stated Latham was unperturbed.
The teenager made a Facebook story post asking for help.
The ordeal lasted around 20 minutes before one of the teenager's friends video called the victim, which assisted her to leave.
The incident resulted in the victim having an anxiety attack and later reporting the incident to police.
Two days later on January 19, police spotted Latham at Kooloonbung Creek Reserve where they approached him and told him about the allegations.
Latham's clothing and tattoo matched the description given by the victim and of CCTV footage that captured him at Clarence Street that day.
Police noted that Latham was apologetic however he claimed he had no recollection of the incident and said he was likely intoxicated at the time.
Later that same day, paramedics were called to respond to an excessively intoxicated male on Short Street, Port Macquarie around 6pm.
Paramedics spotted Latham at this location, rendered aid to him and escorted him back to the ambulance to convey him to Port Macquarie Base Hospital for observation.
En route, while a female paramedic attempted to tape a cannula on Latham's arm, he rose up from the stretcher and grabbed at her chest.
The paramedic moved away from Latham but he continued to touch her torso.
Later when the female paramedic turned around to attend to another matter, Latham slapped and grabbed her buttocks.
The female paramedic moved away from Latham and avoided coming near him for the rest of the journey.
When police later asked Latham about the incident, he told them he did not remember anything about it.
Court documents reveal the female paramedic still has a lingering sense of anxiety and distress within the work environment from the incident.
In court, Latham's lawyer acknowledged her client had a criminal history but not matters of a sexual nature on his record.
The defence told the court Latham was disgusted with himself, that he'd never done something like this before but couldn't remember the offence as he was intoxicated and had suffered a brain injury close to the time of the offences.
"This has had a big impact on him," the defence said.
"Both of these matters are serious."
When Magistrate Arms went to sentence the 59-year-old, he was repeatedly interrupted by Latham.
"I'm very sorry, I can't remember even doing it," Latham said.
"I'm so sorry"
Magistrate Arms warned Latham not to interrupt him otherwise there would be consequences.
Magistrate Arms acknowledged that Latham had a limited prior record but found the threshold for imprisonment had been crossed.
"The allegations are serious," he said.
"I do know he's served a bit in custody... relating to the matter."
Latham was sentenced to a 10 month intensive correction order and an 18 month community correction order.
Under the intensive correction order, Latham is not to commit any offence, and must submit to supervision by a Community Corrections Officer.
He will also be required to undertake drug and alcohol counselling as well as obtain a mental health plan.
