Homeless man charged with assaulting paramedic and touching teenager

Emily Walker
By Emily Walker
Updated March 19 2024 - 10:30am, first published 4:30am
Steven John Latham, 59, pled guilty to both charges. Picture file

A homeless man who pled guilty to sexually touching a 17-year-old girl without her consent and assaulting a frontline health worker has been sentenced to a 10 month intensive community corrections order.

