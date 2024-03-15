'A proud moment': Citizenship ceremonies welcome our new local Australians

Marion Lawrence has lived in Australia for 50 years and is now officially an Australian citizen.
Ms Lawrence is originally from New Zealand and was one of 37 new Australian citizens welcomed into the Port Macquarie-Hastings region after two ceremonies in Port Macquarie on Friday, March 15.
She said one of the main reasons behind her decision to become a citizen was the right to vote.
"Especially during the past two referendums, I wanted to be able to have a say and vote," she said.
"I do appreciate the opportunity to be able to vote now."
Ms Lawrence said becoming an Australian citizen is a "proud moment" for her.
"To officially be an Australian citizen now after 50 years is quite amazing," she said.
The two ceremonies held on March 15 welcomed new citizens from 14 countries including Philippines, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Nepal, Canada, Vietnam, Sweden, Netherlands, India, Fiji, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Brazil and Costa Rica.
There were 21 new citizens welcomed during the first ceremony and 16 took the official oath in the second ceremony.
Mayor Peta Pinson presided over the citizenship ceremonies. Special guests at the two ceremonies held at Port Macquarie-Hastings Council included Uncle Bill O'Brien, Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie, Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and Port Macquarie-Hastings Citizen of the Year Erin Denham.
Mayor Pinson welcomed our newest citizens to the community.
"As the mayor, I'm truly honoured and privileged to be the presiding officer for our local citizenship ceremonies," she said.
"It really is one of the best parts of the job."
Throughout 2023, the Port Macquarie-Hastings welcomed 153 new citizens.
"I look forward to welcoming more new citizens as the year progresses," Mayor Pinson said.
