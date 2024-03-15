Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'A proud moment': Citizenship ceremonies welcome our new local Australians

Ruby Pascoe
By Ruby Pascoe
March 15 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There were 21 new Australian citizens welcomed during the first ceremony on Friday, March 15. Picture by Ruby Pascoe
There were 21 new Australian citizens welcomed during the first ceremony on Friday, March 15. Picture by Ruby Pascoe

Marion Lawrence has lived in Australia for 50 years and is now officially an Australian citizen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Pascoe

Ruby Pascoe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.