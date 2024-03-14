Investigation underway after elderly man dies in car crash near Kendall

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on the Mid North Coast today, March 14.
About 12.30pm on Thursday, March 14 emergency services were called to Batar Creek Road, Kendall, about 35 kilometres southwest of Port Macquarie, after reports a car left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The driver - a man believed to be aged in his 80s - was treated by paramedics who performed CPR; however, he died at the scene.
The man is yet to be formally identified.
Officers from Mid North Coast Police District established a crime scene, and an investigation is now underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.