Port Macquarie Pirates to host inaugural Rugby 10s tournament

Excitement is brewing in Port Macquarie as the Pirates gear up to host their first-ever Rugby 10s tournament.
The event, held at Stuarts Park on Saturday, March 16, will feature 14 teams from Port Macquarie, Newcastle, Central Coast, Wagga, Medowie, and Queensland.
Rugby 10s organiser Michael Reid said the event was a dream of the previous president, Scott Marks, and was partly inspired by the successful Crescent Head's Rugby 7s tournament.
"We think the Rugby 10s format is a good in-between tournament between 7s and an original game," he said.
"It's the Pirates' 50th anniversary this year, so it's also a great way for the club to kick off the season."
In addition to the on-field action, Reid sees the tournament as an opportunity to promote tourism in the region.
"Part of my aim was to make it a tourism opportunity as well, with teams from all over coming to Port Macquarie to see what our region has to offer," he said.
While the men's tournament is fully booked, Reid remains optimistic about the future of the women's category.
"We didn't quite fill up in the women's tournament, but we're hoping that will change in the future."
Reid said the tournament introduced a fresh flavour to the sport and hopes it will become an annual event.
"We hope that it will be successful on Saturday and people make their way down to watch some quality games."
