Port Macquarie Mako's to represent Australia at Touch World Cup

Come July, the Touch World Cup will see a strong representation from Port Macquarie, with several members of the Port Macquarie Mako's making their mark on the international stage.
Among those set to represent Australia are Greg Oaten as a referee, Warren Lorger in the Men's 40s division, Peter Vincent as the Men's 50s coach, Anna Gleeson in the Women's 40s, Beau Montgomery in the Mixed Seniors, Tahney Luck in the Women's 35s, Nick Bale in the Mixed Seniors, and Kobie Knight in the Women's 40s.
Emma Bleasdale will also be joining the ranks as a referee, adding to the club's impressive presence at the event.
The players were selected after participating in a camp, where they competed for a spot on the team.
Now, they are gearing up for the challenge ahead, with their sights set on bringing home the coveted world cup title.
Nick Bale, who will be making his world cup debut in the mixed seniors competition, said he was excited for the opportunity to represent his country.
"It's a really great honour to be able to represent your country," he said.
"I am very excited for it, it's something I've always strived for since playing touch football from a young age.
"I am going to take this opportunity to learn a thing or two from the players who have payed at a world cup before and go over there to hopefully win the world cup."
For Greg Oaten, who has previously officiated at national events, this will be his first time refereeing at a world cup.
"It's been my goal for the last five years," he said.
"I think it will be a real thrill to be there with the other refs and officiating games of an incredibly high standard."
The Touch Football World Cup, which will be held in England, marks the first edition of the tournament since 2019.
In the previous event, Australia emerged as the dominant force, retaining their overall title as world champion nation.
Kobie Knight, who will be playing in the Women's 40s division, reflected on her journey back to representative touch football after taking a break due to family commitments.
"It was the best feeling to find out I was selected in the team," she said.
"I hoped one day that I would be able to have the opportunity to put the Australian jersey back on again."
"It's a lot of hard work to make sure you're fit and healthy enough to be selected, but to finally get the call to say that you've made it makes it all worth it."
Port Macquarie Makos president Wayne Gleeson said he was proud of the club's achievement, calling it a great club result.
"To have six players, a coach and two refs in the one discipline selected to represent Australia is unreal," he said.
"It's a fairly big achievement for a regional association."
