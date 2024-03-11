Car found crashed and abandoned after police pursuit through Port Macquarie

An investigation is underway after a vehicle involved in a police pursuit was found abandoned on Fernbank Creek Road.
About 6.10pm on Friday, March 8 police were conducting traffic enforcement duties on Koala Street, Port Macquarie, when a vehicle allegedly passed them at high speed.
Police from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command pursued the vehicle through Port Macquarie before officers lost sight of the vehicle.
The vehicle was later found crashed and abandoned on Fernbank Creek Road, off Hastings River Drive, a short time later.
Police conducted an "extensive search" of the area, however the driver of the vehicle was not located.
The vehicle was towed and subsequently forensically examined.
As inquiries into the incident continue, police urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
