Mid North Coast Police District gives community a peek behind the blue line

The Mid North Coast Police District has given people a peek behind the thin blue line as part of a community engagement day.
The event, which took place in Wauchope on Saturday, March 9, featured the dog squad, PolAir, trail bikes, mounted unit, highway patrol, and marine command police.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell said the event gave police and the public a chance to interact directly.
"It's been a fantastic day, we've had a really good turn-out," he said. "This is about police engaging with the community.
"The community is such a big part of what we do, and to be quite honest, we can't do our job without the community."
Chief Insp. Campbell said the goal of the event was to strengthen the relationship between the police and the public.
"It's really good to see that so many people have come down to have a look at what we do," he said.
"We're here to support the community, and we want people to trust us and come to us if they need help or want to provide us with any information."
Alongside showcasing police work, the engagement day focused on crime prevention and security.
"We're here to talk about crime prevention as well," Chief Insp. Campbell said.
"We have our aged crime prevention officer here who is specifically trained to help the elderly with crimes such as scams, and we also have officers here to talk about security as well."
