CCTV images released during investigation into rural property thefts

Rural Crime Investigators have released CCTV images of two vehicles as part of an appeal for information following thefts from rural Mid North Coast properties late last year.
Between Saturday, September 2 2023 and Sunday, November 19 2023, three rural properties in the Pembrooke and Byabarra areas reported the theft of a range of tools, vehicles and farming equipment.
Police have been told that vehicles - including a Nissan Navara, CFMOTO UFORCE ATV, Kawasaki ATV, and tipper truck - along with two firearms, a Lucas timber sawmill, John Deer ride-on mower, diesel, and a range of power tools and chainsaws, were stolen from the properties.
Rural Crime Investigators attached to the Mid North Coast Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into the incidents under Strike Force Inverary.
Investigators have now released CCTV images of a grey Nissan Navara and Kawasaki ATV seen near the properties around the time of the incidents and are calling on anyone able to identify the drivers to come forward.
As inquires continue, anyone with relevant information, dashcam or CCTV footage, is urged to contact Kempsey Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
