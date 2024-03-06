Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Crime

CCTV images released during investigation into rural property thefts

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 6 2024 - 4:48pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have released CCTV images following a number of rural thefts from Mid North Coast properties late last year. Pictures supplied by NSW Police Force
Police have released CCTV images following a number of rural thefts from Mid North Coast properties late last year. Pictures supplied by NSW Police Force

Rural Crime Investigators have released CCTV images of two vehicles as part of an appeal for information following thefts from rural Mid North Coast properties late last year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.