Port Macquarie Outrigger Canoe Club makes waves in Sydney Harbour Challenge

The Port Macquarie Maroro Outrigger Canoe Club has made waves at the Sydney Harbour Mini Challenge, clinching gold in the 12km race in both the women's under-60s and over-60s divisions.
Under-60s head coach and team captain Chayanne Harihi said it was an intense competition.
"It was one of those races where you had to give everything that you had, because there were international teams competing as well," she said.
Harihi said they were pushed all the way by the Cronulla women's team, while also managing to dodge a moment of chaos during the event.
"We were going toe-to-toe with Cronulla and then we had carnage where one of the boats caused a bit of a stack."
Despite the challenges, the team remained focused and determined to win.
Harihi said it was a thrilling battle with the Cronulla team.
"With a third of the way to go, we finally passed them, and they had nothing left in them to fight anymore."
Harihi said it was a great club success, with the mixed team also giving the other competitors a run for their money.
"In previous years, our club has competed in this event, but not to the success that we had this year," she said.
"The mixed team also gave it their all, even though half of the team was still recovering from illness and injuries.
"It's probably what slowed them down, but they gave it a good crack to finish fourth."
