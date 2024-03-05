Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Port Macquarie Outrigger Canoe Club makes waves in Sydney Harbour Challenge

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
Updated March 5 2024 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Macquarie Maroro Outrigger Canoe Club has brought home two gold medals from the Sydney Harbour Mini Challenge. Picture supplied
The Port Macquarie Maroro Outrigger Canoe Club has brought home two gold medals from the Sydney Harbour Mini Challenge. Picture supplied

The Port Macquarie Maroro Outrigger Canoe Club has made waves at the Sydney Harbour Mini Challenge, clinching gold in the 12km race in both the women's under-60s and over-60s divisions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.