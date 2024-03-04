'Learning curve': Mid Coast team faces early challenges, looks to rebound

The early stages of the Northern NSW Women's Premier League season have presented Mid Coast Football's first grade team with a "steep learning curve".
Falling 8-1 against Warners Bay and 12-0 against last year's grand finalist, Newcastle Olympic, the team has confronted tough opposition.
Despite the challenging start, coach Mandi Langlar remains optimistic about their future performances.
Langlar said she was confident in the team's ability to deliver improved results with more experience under their belt.
"We've got a very young team that's still learning the speed of first grade," Langlar said. "Having said that, they're on a steep learning curve and will only improve with more experience."
Langlar acknowledged the need for consistency, noting that while the team has shown competitiveness in segments of their games, maintaining that level throughout the entire 90 minutes remains a challenge.
"Consistency is our issue, and that comes with experience," she said.
"I do believe that by the time the second round comes around and we play these teams again, we'll have a vastly better performance."
Reflecting on the game against Newcastle Olympic, Langlar said defence also played a part in their heavy defeat.
"Through poor defence, we allowed eight goals in about 30 minutes, which is just not acceptable," she said.
"We had a pretty stern chat at halftime and in the second half, it took the other team nearly that long to score another goal. So, the improvement was there, and they showed that they can defend well.
"Despite the results, I can't fault the team's effort and commitment to want to succeed," she said. "They are 100 per cent wanting to do the club proud and do their families proud."
Looking ahead, the team is focused on turning their season around when they face Adamstown Rosebud in Newcastle.
"I'm quite positive about getting a result this weekend if the girls can reproduce the second-half performance of the game against Newcastle Olympic," she said.
"The positive for us is that we can only grow from here."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.