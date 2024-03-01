Navigating post-concert emotions: a Swiftie's perspective

As a dedicated fan, seeing Taylor Swift perform live was a dream come true.
However, now that the concert is over, I find myself grappling with a mix of emotions, including the post-concert blues.
After making the concert my entire personality for months (much to the dismay of my non-Swiftie friends and co-workers), meticulously planning my outfit, tediously making friendship bracelets, accidentally exceeding my budget limits, and finally experiencing the moment I had dreamed about for months, I have found it hard to come back down to reality.
Post-concert depression (PCD) is something I anticipated, having experienced it before, and I know it's a sentiment shared by many other seasoned concert-goers.
It's a strange feeling - on one hand, I'm grateful for the incredible experience, but on the other hand, there's a sense of emptiness now that the lights have dimmed and the music has faded.
To cope with PCD, I've been focusing on the positive memories of the concert. I think back to the moments when Taylor sang my favourite songs, the energy of the crowd, and the overall excitement of the night.
Listening to Taylor's music also helps me relive the concert experience and brings back some of the joy and excitement.
I've also found solace in connecting with other fans who are experiencing similar post-concert emotions. Sharing our memories and feelings about the concert helps me feel less alone in my emotions and reminds me of the incredible community of fans that Taylor has brought together.
While the post-concert blues can be challenging, I'm trying to embrace them as a natural part of the concert experience. I'm grateful for the memories made at the concert and for the opportunity to have been a part of such an amazing event.
And, perhaps the memories made at the concert, along with the friendship bracelets now shared between us all, will be enough to carry me through until the next tour.
Mardi Borg,
Journalist
