NRLW stars promote disability inclusion through workshops in Port Macquarie

NRLW star Millie Elliott has brought her message of inclusivity to Port Macquarie as part of the NSW Rugby League Rural Inclusive Game Changer Tour.
The tour, supported by NSWRL and Westpac, aims to empower people living with disabilities through engaging workshops.
Joined by Sky Blues back-rower Olivia Kernick, Elliott led two free two-hour workshops on February 21 -one for adults and another for children.
The workshops, designed to build confidence, develop social skills, and foster new friendships, exceeded expectations in Port Macquarie, drawing 27 participants, surpassing the target of 20.
Jake Kelly, 23, who has Down syndrome, shared his enthusiasm for the program, saying he learned new skills, such as passing the football and making new friends.
"It's been a great success today," Elliott said. "All of the participants and support workers have been really engaged with the activities.
"We talked about the stuff we do as athletes that people don't really see, and then we went outside to put that into action with games and drills."
Elliott underscored the importance of the indoor activities.
"I think that's the thing that takes people by surprise, that the indoor activities are just as important as going outside and playing games.
"Those moments where we sit down and talk about our overall wellbeing and make goals to encourage a healthy lifestyle are really important."
The workshops in Port Macquarie marked the seventh stop on the tour, which began in Elliott's hometown of Bega.
The tour is supported by Trainer Group, a not-for-profit foundation founded by Elliott that focuses on delivering life skills and healthy living workshops for people with disabilities.
Elliott said she hopes to make the event an annual occurrence and extend its reach to other regional towns in NSW.
"Our goal is to make it a more inclusive community through the power of sport and rugby league," Elliott added.
"We're hoping that we can come back and make this an annual thing and continue to make those connections with people in Port Macquarie and other regional towns in NSW."
