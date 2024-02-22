Game on: Nardi Beresford wins trip to Las Vegas for NRL season opener

Port Macquarie's Nardi Beresford is set for an unforgettable experience after winning a trip to Las Vegas for the NRL season opener.
The season kicks off on March 2 (local time) and features the Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Roosters and Broncos at Allegiant Stadium.
Beresford, who has just finished breast cancer treatment, won the trip of a lifetime thanks to a promotion by Settlers Inn and Carlton & United Breweries.
"We couldn't believe that we won," she said. "It's really nice to celebrate the end of my treatment with a trip to Vegas."
The promotion involved purchasing a Carlton & United Breweries product to enter the draw. After several weekly draws, Beresford found herself in the Last Man Standing raffle.
"There ended up being 14 tickets in the final draw and the winner wasn't the first person drawn, but the last ticket left in the barrel," she said.
With her husband also among the final three, she said there was a lot of suspense.
"When they called out the third last person and it wasn't him and it wasn't me, we knew then that we were going to Las Vegas."
A passionate Roosters fan, Beresford is thrilled about watching her team play in Las Vegas.
"It will be brilliant to watch them play over there," she said. "The stadium is meant to be something like we've never seen in Australia, so I'm excited to see that as well.
"There's so many Australians travelling over there, so I think the atmosphere will be very enjoyable."
The prize includes return airfares for two, accommodation for five nights, and tickets to the NRL games.
Beresford is also looking forward to exploring Las Vegas beyond the rugby league games.
"People tell me that it's like an adult Disneyland," she said. "As much as I'm looking forward to watching the games, I'm also looking forward to sightseeing."
Beresford expressed her gratitude to Carlton & United Breweries and Settlers Inn for the opportunity of a lifetime.
She and her husband are set to fly out on February 28 for what promises to be an unforgettable NRL season opener experience.
