Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Game on: Nardi Beresford wins trip to Las Vegas for NRL season opener

Mardi Borg
By Mardi Borg
February 22 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Macquarie's Nardi Beresford is set for an unforgettable experience after winning a trip to Las Vegas for the NRL season opener.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mardi Borg

Mardi Borg

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.