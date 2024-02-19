Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Group 2 defeats Group 3 by 2 points in representative rugby league game

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 19 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NORTH Coast selectors have named a 20 strong squad for the Country Rugby League Championship clash against Northern Rivers Titans to be played at Port Macquarie on Sunday, March 3.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.