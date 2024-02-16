Former Port baseball star Tim Atherton starting pitcher for Australia

Hastings-Kempsey baseball star Tim Atherton will be the starting pitcher when Australia takes on Korean baseball powerhouse Hanwha Eagles in a two-game series this weekend (February 17-18).
It's been a while since Australian baseball fans have been able to watch the senior men's national team on home soil.
The series, which will be held at Melbourne Ballpark, marks Australia's first significant game at home in more than four years.
The games will showcase the talents of Australia's finest, all of whom boast international experience at the highest levels.
All 21 players selected for the team have competed in at least one World Baseball Classic.
Atherton, a seasoned player with an impressive track record, brings a wealth of experience to the field.
He was a young star on the Hastings baseball circuit as a junior.
His career includes a four-year stint with the Canberra Cavalry, a season with the Sydney Blue Sox, and most recently, two successful seasons with the Brisbane Bandits.
Notably, Atherton played a pivotal role in the Bandits' 2017-18 and 2018-19 championship wins, earning the distinction of being the first player to be named ABLCS MVP twice.
For Australian baseball enthusiasts, the upcoming series presents a rare opportunity to witness their heroes in action.
The series against the Hanwha Eagles also launches a significant year for the Australian national team who will participate in the 'Premier12' event in November 2024.
The tournament, effectively a World Championship for the top 12 ranked baseball teams worldwide, is organised by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).
