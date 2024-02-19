Taking it back to the 1980s: Players Theatre to dazzle with Fame

Once again, the talent at Players Theatre Port Macquarie have warmed their vocals, put on dancing shoes and memorised lines in preparation for their upcoming performance.
The Players Theatres production of the musical Fame at the Glasshouse is set to run from February 23 to March 17.
"It is a high energy show full of great music and very talented performers," said the Director Daniel Parlevliet.
The musical is based on the 1980 film Fame, directed by Alan Parker and Jose Fernandez's book with the same name.
Fame features the lives of New York City Performing Arts schools students as they navigate the performing industry, relationships and growing up.
Mr Parlevliet has been working on the musical for the past six months and the cast has been rehearsing since November 2023.
With a great team of directors including the Musical Director Peter Dick, Choreographer Regan Scotford and Vocal Director Shontelle Roberts the performance will be a show stopper.
"It's been a really great meeting of the minds for all the creative aspects of the show," he said.
After watching a 2009 performance of Fame in Sydney, Mr Parlevliet had positive memories of the musical.
"[The performance] was so full of energy and generally just a great show," he said. "I really loved the music and all the energy."
The production was one source of inspiration, but he also drew from 80s movies, television shows and musicals. This research helped him achieve the desired visual qualities of the show.
The cast are well prepared for their upcoming performances starting with opening night this Friday 23.
Each performance is expected to be just as good as the next with Mr Parlevliet advising the cast on how to keep their energy.
"It is all about keeping yourself well rested, going over the lines, songs and choreography during the week just to keep yourself fresh," he said.
Tickets are available online with adults going for $38, concession $36 and under 18 for $23.
