Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Taking it back to the 1980s: Players Theatre to dazzle with Fame

Abi Kirkland
By Abi Kirkland
February 20 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Once again, the talent at Players Theatre Port Macquarie have warmed their vocals, put on dancing shoes and memorised lines in preparation for their upcoming performance.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abi Kirkland

Abi Kirkland

Journalist

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.