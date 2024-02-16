Local crews work to extinguish toilet paper truck fire near Herons Creek

A trailer carrying large rolls of toilet paper has been destroyed by fire on the Pacific Highway, near Herons Creek.
Firefighters were called to the Pacific Highway, across Miles Drive, shortly after 1.30am on Thursday, February 15.
Police say the trailer was transporting large rolls of toilet paper from Brisbane to Sydney when the breaks on the rear-end reportedly caught fire which spread to the rest of the vehicle.
Crews from the Lake Cathie, Camden Haven, Lake Innes, Wauchope and King Creek Brigades joined Fire and Rescue to put out the fire.
Mid North Coast Police District Chief Inspector Stuart Campbell said it took several hours for the fire to be extinguished.
He said no one was injured during the incident.
"There doesn't appear to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the incident," he said.
"It appears that the brakes on the trailer have overheated and caught fire."
Insp. Campbell said the trailer was "competently destroyed" by the fire.
