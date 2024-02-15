'Shameful' and 'shocking': heated debate on reducing councillor numbers

In a very heated first meeting for 2024, Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors debated reducing councillor numbers from nine to seven following the 2028 Local Government Election.
Councillors also debated changing how the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council mayor is elected from 2028 onwards.
The original recommendation put to councillors at the February 15 Ordinary Council Meeting included approving the wording for the constitutional referendum to consider the reduction in councillor numbers to be, "Do you favour a reduction in the number of Port Macquarie-Hastings councillors from nine to seven, comprising of the mayor and six councillors?"
Councillor Adam Roberts supported the motion and said he "approves the wording" to consider the reduction in councillors for the referendum that will be held during the September 2024 Local Government Election.
"I look forward to the community having a say in September," he said. "If it's in the affirmative, it will mean a reduction of councillors from the 2028 council election."
Councillor Rachel Sheppard put forward an amendment, that was ultimately lost, which would have seen a clause added to the recommendation to include an information page on council's website with reasons for and against a reduction in councillor numbers.
"This proposal was brought onto the floor without notice to councillors and no engagement with staff and councillors," Cr Sheppard said.
"This is a binding referendum."
Cr Sheppard said she would like to "cancel the referendum", but that her amended motion was a "compromise".
"Our community would have the opportunity to have the information and do their own research. It's an opportunity for our community to be engaged and informed," she said.
Councillor Lisa Intemann spoke in support of Cr Sheppard's amendment and said it was a "no-brainer" to include information on council's website on the arguments for and against reducing councillor numbers.
The amendment was put to councillors, with Councillors Rachel Sheppard, Lisa Intemann, Lauren Edwards and Nik Lipovac voting for and Councillors Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts, Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade voting against.
Cr Pinson used the mayoral casting vote and the amendment was lost.
Cr Sheppard said it was "shocking" councillors would determine to not provide information to the community before the referendum in September.
Cr Intemann described it as "shameful".
When speaking to the original motion, Cr Roberts said he "can't accept" claims by other councillors that this is "denying information to the community".
The original motion to approve the wording for the referendum to be held in September was carried.
All councillors voted in favour of the motion except for Cr Intemann, who voted against.
A motion was put to councillors by Cr Lipovac to include discontinuing the election of mayor by the electors in favour of conducting the election by the councillors following the 2028 Local Government election.
"This is simply giving our LGA the democratic right to determine how our mayor is elected," Cr Lipovac said.
Cr Lipovac said most councils in NSW now elected a mayor by a councillor vote.
"It shouldn't be based on who has the biggest budget or the most popularity," he said.
Cr Sheppard agreed with Cr Lipovac and said this was "somewhat of a pressing issue" for the council.
Cr Pinson spoke against the amendment.
"It's absolutely preposterous to take away the community's right to choose their community leader," she said.
"I always believe the community gets it right. I would never want to take that right from the community."
Cr Sheppard reiterated that councillors were voting whether they asked the community about how they would like to elect a mayor and that councillors were not voting to change the way the mayor was elected.
Cr Pinson said that "does not change" her earlier statements.
The motion was put to councillors with Councillors Rachel Sheppard, Lisa Intemann, Lauren Edwards and Nik Lipovac voting for and Councillors Peta Pinson, Adam Roberts, Danielle Maltman and Josh Slade voting against.
Cr Pinson used the mayoral casting vote and the motion was lost.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.