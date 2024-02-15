Group 3 captain-coach praises players' commitment ahead of representative clash

GROUP Three captain-coach Mitch Collins can't fault the commitment of his players going into the representative rugby league clash against Group Two at Port Macquarie on Saturday.
The 18-strong squad had its final session on Wednesday night in preparation for what Collins expects will be a torrid afternoon against a formidable Group Two.
This is in stark contrast to recent years when both groups struggled to get enough players to take part in the trial. Last season's game was abandoned when Group Three failed to field a team.
"We're looking alright. I'd say 90 per cent of the boys have bought in to play, so it's been good,'' Collins said.
Wauchope's Tristan Scott has come into the squad and he'll partner Macleay Valley's Shane Davis-Caldwell in the halves. Collins said Davis-Caldwell, who returns to the Mustangs this year, has looked particularly sharp at training.
Collins said Group Three will have plenty of strike power in the backline. Wingers Simon Wise and Emmanuel Soli, who were so instrumental in Old Bar's premiership success last year, have both been named.
"Trae Clark will be a centre and he's looking good as well,'' Collins said.
Collins is the only hooker selected, however, he has no intention of playing 80 minutes.
"Joel Antilla, Ethan Thompson and Mitch Wilbow can all play hooker, so we have plenty of options there,'' he said.
The game will be a trial for the North Coast side to play Northern Rivers in the opening round of the Country Championships. Adam McMurray from Kempsey will coach North Coast.
Collins said his players are keen to earn a place in the divisional squad.
"I've heard Group Two's the same, so that's good, there's interest again in rep footy. And I'm pretty sure Group Two'll have a handy team on Saturday.''
The teams will be playing for the inaugural North Coast Challenge Cup, with a presentation to be held at a function after the match.
There'll be five games on Saturday's program, starting with the Andrew Johns Cup (under 16s) at 10am and Laurie Daley Cup (under 18s) at 11.20 between North Coast Bulldogs and Newcastle and Maitland Region Knights.
There'll be two trial games for North Coast under 14s and 15s before the first grade kicks off at 3.30.
North Coast will play Northern Rivers Titans at Port Macquarie on Sunday, March 3 in the opening round of the Country Championship.
The Group Three squad is: The Group Three squad is: Cody Robbins (Port City), Emmanuel Solie (Old Bar Beach), Sam Watts (Wauchope), Trae Clark (Taree City), Simon Wise (Old Bar Beach), Shane Davis-Caldwell (Macleay Valley), Tristan Scott (Wauchope), Mitchell Wilbow (Port Sharks), Ethan Thompson (Macleay Valley), Koby Smith (Port Sharks), Shannon Martin (Wingham), Mitchell Smith (Port Sharks), Jackson Mullen (Wingham), Richie Roberts (Port City), Jesse Douglas (Port City), Joel Anttilla (Port Sharks), Mitchell Collins (Wingham), Tirell Dungay (Macleay Valley), Kyran Bubb (Wingham).
