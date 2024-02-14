Young Port Macquarie footballer offered 'trip of a lifetime' to England

Young Port Macquarie footballer Caden Connor is set to embark on a trip of a lifetime after being selected to attend a United Kingdom development tour
After participating in school holiday camps in Port Macquarie and Queensland, facilitated by English Premier League club West Ham United, the young football enthusiast has been given the opportunity to head to the UK for the 11-day tour.
The Port United player is set to have the time of his life playing alongside UK development squads and watching Premier League games.
Caden, who is a longtime Liverpool FC fan, said he was shocked to find out he was one of only 50 players selected for the trip.
"It feels great to have been chosen to go," he said.
"Some of the kids who were at the camps are part of football academies, so to be selected alongside them is really cool.
"When I heard that I made it, I was just really happy."
The 12-year-old said he has already learnt a lot from attending the camps in Australia.
"It was really scary and nerve-wracking at first, but it was really fun as well," he said.
"I learnt a lot of new things and new skills from the coaches who had a lot of knowledge to share."
His mum Andrea said the upcoming tour was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
"He's very excited," she said. "Ever since he's had a ball at his foot, he has said that he wants to play in the UK.
"It's a pretty full-on tour, we start in London and we have a timetable of what he will be doing.
"He will be training, playing games and watching some professional matches as well."
The family is currently raising money for the self-funded tour and will head over to the UK in September.
Caden said he "can't wait" for the trip.
"I'm looking forward to the overall experience," he said.
"My dream has always been to play for the Liverpool team. Hopefully, I can stand out and get some interest while I'm over there.
"It will be great to really experience what it's like to play in a professional environment.
"I hope I learn a lot from it, and I hope I really improve my skills."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.