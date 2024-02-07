Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Group Three to tackle Group Two in North Coast representative trial

MM
By Mick McDonald
February 7 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port City Breakers' Richie Roberts will play for Group Three in the representative clash. Picture, file
Port City Breakers' Richie Roberts will play for Group Three in the representative clash. Picture, file

Group Three will tackle Group Two in a North Coast representative trial at Port Macquarie on Saturday, February 17.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.