Byes added to this year's Group 3 rugby league competition

Semi-finals will start on August 31/September 1 and this will culminate in the grand finals on Saturday, September 21. This will be the third year the grand final will be on a Saturday following the success of 2022 and 2023 when games were played at Old Bar and Port Macquarie. The gate for last year's grand finals was nearly $20,000, comfortably the biggest for a Group Three grand final held at Port.

