Cinema Under the Stars returns to Port Macquarie

By Staff Reporters
January 22 2024 - 2:30pm
Newcastle Permanents Cinema Under the Stars in Port Macquaire. Picture provided
It's time to go bananas, with Newcastle Permanent's Cinema Under the Stars returning to Port Macquarie in February with the children's film Minions: The Rise of Gru (PG, 2022).

