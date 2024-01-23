Group 3 plans an April start for under-18's competition

GROUP Three Rugby League's under-18's competition will start a week earlier than the rest of the grades this year.
The addition of Lake Cathie means nine clubs will play in the 18s, one more than the other grades.
Under 18s will start on Sunday, April 21 with all games at Lake Cathie. First and reserve grades and league tag will be underway from April 27/28.
There were some initial concerns that fields in the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council area wouldn't be available for early season matches, however Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said this has been resolved.
"It was a bit of a misunderstanding,'' he said.
Mr Drury said all clubs have indicated they'll field women's league tag teams this year.
Last season only five teams were represented, with Old Bar, Macleay Valley and Wauchope not involved. Wauchope won the premiership the previous year.
"That's what the clubs tell me,'' Mr Drury said.
"Macleay hasn't had a league tag for a couple of years, but they say they'll be right.''
The group's season launch is planned for Saturday, April 6 at Club Old Bar, the group's new major sponsor.
