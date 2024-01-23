Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Group 3 plans an April start for under-18's competition

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated January 24 2024 - 1:03pm, first published January 23 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Port Macquarie Sharks defeated Port City Breakers in the 2023 Group 3 Rugby League under-18's grand final. Picture by Mardi Borg
The Port Macquarie Sharks defeated Port City Breakers in the 2023 Group 3 Rugby League under-18's grand final. Picture by Mardi Borg

GROUP Three Rugby League's under-18's competition will start a week earlier than the rest of the grades this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.