Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Safe to drink: council explains reason behind water changes

By Staff Reporters
Updated January 18 2024 - 2:58pm, first published January 12 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council confirm change in tap water is safe to drink. Picture by Emily Walker.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council confirm change in tap water is safe to drink. Picture by Emily Walker.

Port Macquarie-Hasting Council confirm tap water is safe to drink after recent concerns to the changes in colour, taste and odour.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.