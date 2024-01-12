Safe to drink: council explains reason behind water changes

Port Macquarie-Hasting Council confirm tap water is safe to drink after recent concerns to the changes in colour, taste and odour.
Increased levels of naturally occurring bacteria in the Port Macquarie dam is behind the recent changes to the colour, taste and odour of drinking water coming from resident taps.
Geosmin and Methylisoborneol (MIB) are the scientific compounds responsible for the changes, and are being produced in higher quantities lately due to an increase in the air temperature - resulting in higher water temperatures in our water storage and supply network.
The council confirms they are non-toxic, and present aesthetic changes only to the way our water looks, tastes and smells.
Port Macquarie-Hastings Council Director Community Utilities, Jeffery Sharp said the naturally occurring compounds are non-toxic and do not represent any public health risks at the levels detected in our drinking water.
"Their presence can result in an aesthetic water quality issue, which can affect the way water smells, looks and tastes," he said.
"We are monitoring for any changes in the nutrient levels of both the Port Macquarie and Cowarra dams to limit increased algal growth, but be rest assured there is no cause for concern."
The council said it takes less than 10 nanograms per litre of MIB to affect the aesthetics of the water quality. This is the equivalent of just one drop in a household swimming pool.
Mr Sharp said ongoing water quality monitoring ensures public health is protected at all times.
"Routine water testing ensures that we comply with advice set out in the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines to supply a high standard of drinking water at all times," he said.
The council has put forward some tips including cooling the water and adding wedges of citrus fruit, mint or cucumber to help reduce the earthy taste.
