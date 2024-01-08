Koala food trees growing over the school holidays

After a busy end of year, Port Macquarie Landcare Group and two local schools are seeing the rewards of doing their bit to future-proof Port Macquarie's koala habitat.
Tacking Point Public School and Hastings Public School are working with students to propagate koala food tree swamp mahogany seed from collected gumnuts.
Tacking Point students Zac and Miranda Richardson have been working at the Port Macquarie Landcare Community Nursery during the school holidays where they are helping look after the schools' seedlings.
At this stage they were completing the thinning out process so that each future tree has a chance to grow its strongest without any competition in the growing tube.
Landcare Nursery Manager Estelle Gough was pleasantly surprised to see the degree of growth of the plants over the Christmas break.
Tacking Point School teacher Lucy Thompson said that the results of the growth over the holidays were fantastic.
"I'm looking forward to the final growth phase before planting some trees in the Koala corridor adjacent to the school as well as donating many to Koala Conservation Australia so that they become plantation trees that supply leaves to koalas at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital."
