Letter: Lack of maintenance of council property

The tragedy of the little girl's incident at the water park this week is distressing and I send my sympathies to her and her parents and wishes for a speedy recovery.
That area only opened months ago and yet the garden beds there are already full of weeds and totally neglected, so it's little wonder that a trip hazard has appeared.
The lack of maintenance around this town and other areas the council is responsible for is obvious to us all and as ratepayers we deserve better.
I have been trying to get a very large dead tree removed from our median strip for four years now - one day it will fall on someone or someone's property and then what? Council tells me it is on a list.
Anne Pincott
Port Macquarie
