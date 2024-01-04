Port Macquarie News
Port Macquarie News' complete view of property
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Letter: Lack of maintenance of council property

By Anne Pincott
January 5 2024 - 10:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The tragedy of the little girl's incident at the water park this week is distressing and I send my sympathies to her and her parents and wishes for a speedy recovery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.