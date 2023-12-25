Port Macquarie News
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

Contested, unbelievable, age-old: what are the definitive backyard cricket rules?

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated December 26 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If Cricket Australia is serious about getting this once proud cricketing nation interested in the game again then it should focus on the most important day on the calendar - Boxing Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.