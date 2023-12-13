Port Macquarie News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Council

Change of venue and packed agenda for council's last meeting of 2023

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 14 2023 - 2:58am, first published 2:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Netball courts for Wauchope and the future use of CBD and Bonny Hills land, are items on council's December 14 meeting agenda. Screenshots from Google Maps and Wauchope Netball
Netball courts for Wauchope and the future use of CBD and Bonny Hills land, are items on council's December 14 meeting agenda. Screenshots from Google Maps and Wauchope Netball

The proposed abolition of the town centre masterplan, what to do with the William Street hole in the ground and the next step in plans for a high school at Bonny Hills, are just some of the items on a packed agenda for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's final meeting of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sue Stephenson

Sue Stephenson

Editor, North Coast NSW

Sue is an award-winning journalist and academic, and Editor of the Port Macquarie News and Macleay Argus

Local News

Get the latest Port Macquarie news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help