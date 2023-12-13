Change of venue and packed agenda for council's last meeting of 2023

The proposed abolition of the town centre masterplan, what to do with the William Street hole in the ground and the next step in plans for a high school at Bonny Hills, are just some of the items on a packed agenda for Port Macquarie-Hastings Council's final meeting of 2023.
Being held from 3pm today, December 14, the ordinary meeting was meant to be in the Laurieton School of Arts hall but the hot weather has seen it switched to the Burrawan Street council chambers.
Of the issues up for approval or debate, seven prompted speakers to address a full house of councillors at Monday's Public Forum (December 12).
Wauchope Netball: Karmen Marchment of Wauchope Netball Club, spoke in support of Cr Josh Slade's motion for at least two new all-weather courts to be included in council's draft 2024-2025 operational plan.
"The club has grown dramatically, to the point that people are out training in the carpark," Ms Marchment said.
"Our club is at a standstill. We cannot grow any more than we are."
Wauchope Stadium: Community sport and the welfare of players was also the focus of Lisa Baker's address to council.
She was supporting another motion from Cr Slade; to include an amenities upgrade of the Wauchope Stadium in the same budget.
Ms Baker raised issues about security and functionality and said it had been two years since concerns were first raised about the state of the stadium.
Council staff noted that numerous attempts had been made to repair the stadium roof, with little success.
Beachwatch: Surfing instructor Wayne Hudson spoke in support of Cr Danielle Maltman's motion for council to include funds for the implementation and maintenance of a Beachwatch Partnership Program in the operational budget.
The program involves testing the water quality at popular swimming spots to ensure it is safe for users. In the Port Macquarie LGA, this would include Town Beach, Flynns Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Lake Cathie Lagoon, Rainbow Beach and Grants Beach.
Land bridges: Councillor Lauren Edwards is calling for the state government to consider the construction of one or more koala land bridges in the Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA. Maria Doherty, General Manager of Koala Conservation, spoke in support of her motion.
Better "vistas": Margaret Carey raised concerns about a proposal to review vegetation management standards and practices on council-owned and managed coastal headlands.
Ms Carey called for councillors to reject the motion, brought by Cr Adam Roberts, because no landcare groups had been consulted and it was her belief the motion was about putting "views before habitat".
CBD levy: Jason Partridge rose to support another of Cr Roberts' motions; the abolition of the town centre master plan.
"No business owner would argue that the CBD master plan has done a fantastic job," Mr Partridge said. "But the CBD has been beautified twice now."
He added that he had paid around $110,000 in levies and felt that given the CBD was now as much a recreation area as a business strip, the upkeep should be shared around the broader business community.
New school: Tony Thorne of King and Campbell spoke on behalf of the St Agnes Parish. He was calling on councillors to support a recommendation to rezone land at the corner of Ocean Drive and Bonny View Drive, to allow for construction of a new high school.
Council staff have recommended that the planning proposal be forwarded to the Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) for a gateway determination.
In addition to the items raised at the Public Forum, councillors will also consider a proposal to buyback the land adjacent to Port Central, at 99 William Street,
According to the meeting's Business Paper, Gowing's (the owner of the shopping centre) no longer intends to build a 150-vehicle carpark on the site.
The December meeting will be live streamed on council's YouTube channel.
A link to the live stream will be made available on council's Facebook page on Thursday, with the minutes due to be made public within three days.
The Port News will also have coverage of the meeting.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.