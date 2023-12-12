Roadworks alert for Oxley Highway at Mt Seaview and Port Macquarie

Transport for NSW has released its holiday period road closure plans for Mt Seaview, as it continues restoring the Oxley Highway to conditions pre-2021 flood.
Specialist contractors have been working to stabilise dozens of landslips - 10 of them major - over a period of two years.
From 3pm this Friday, December 15, the Oxley Highway at Mount Seaview will return to single lane alternating flow traffic arrangements.
All non-essential work will then stop on Saturday, December 23, and restart on Monday, January 8.
Traffic controls will remain during this time, with single lane, alternating traffic flow arrangements in place and a reduced speed limit.
The temporary closure of the Oxley Highway between Knodingbul and Forbes River roads will resume from Tuesday, January 30, 2024.
This will occur each Tuesday to Thursday from 7am to 4:30pm and each Friday from 7am to 3pm.
Transport for NSW expects full road closures to be in place until about Easter 2024.
There will be special event exceptions on the following dates:
Motorists should plan their journeys and allow extra travel time.
To register for SMS notifications about closures on this section of the Oxley Highway , visit nswroads.work/oxleyrecovery.
Meantime, vegetation clearing along the Oxley Highway at Port Macquarie is expected to continue until this Thursday, December 14.
Motorists are being advised of changed overnight traffic conditions between the Pacific Highway interchange and Fernhill Road from 7pm to 3am, weather permitting.
Lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place in the work area, for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists should allow up to five minutes extra travel time during this work, and are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
