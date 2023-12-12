Port Macquarie News
Roadworks alert for Oxley Highway at Mt Seaview and Port Macquarie

Sue Stephenson
By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 12 2023 - 6:03pm, first published 4:45pm
The status of the two-year -long plan to restore the Oxley Highway at Mt Seaview
Transport for NSW has released its holiday period road closure plans for Mt Seaview, as it continues restoring the Oxley Highway to conditions pre-2021 flood.

