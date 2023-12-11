Students learning to grow the future for Port Macquarie's koalas

Students from Tacking Point and Hastings Public schools have been doing their bit to future-proof Port Macquarie's koala habitat.
They are learning how to collect gumnuts and their seeds from koala food trees; then pot them in growth tubes and manage them as they grow into new trees.
It is part of a program called "Aussie Kids Growing Koala Food Trees", which is being facilitated by the Port Macquarie Landcare Group.
Partnering with Port Macquarie's Koala Smart and funded by the NSW Government, the program has seen more than 80 local schoolchildren propagate the seeds.
They will be planted early next year in or near Landcare and koala corridors, or donated to Koala Conservation Australia to add to their food tree plantations in the Hastings area.
Students were awarded certificates for officially becoming propagators of Koala Food Trees.
Port Macquarie Landcare Nursery will be watching the trees over the Christmas holiday break.
