What's on around Port Macquarie and the Camden Haven

By Sue Stephenson
Updated December 8 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 1:44pm
Christmas Fair: December 8

Port Macquarie's annual Christmas Fair will be held at the Town Square on Friday, December 8, with a new tree, a free ice skating rink, a laser light show and a visit from Santa among the major drawcards. There will be local artisan stalls. food trucks and roaming performers. The family-friendly fair will run from 5pm-9pm. Last year's controversial Christmas Tree has been replaced by a sustainable version standing 9.5m tall, with a walkthrough base. It will be lit at 8:15pm.

