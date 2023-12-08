Port Macquarie's annual Christmas Fair will be held at the Town Square on Friday, December 8, with a new tree, a free ice skating rink, a laser light show and a visit from Santa among the major drawcards. There will be local artisan stalls. food trucks and roaming performers. The family-friendly fair will run from 5pm-9pm. Last year's controversial Christmas Tree has been replaced by a sustainable version standing 9.5m tall, with a walkthrough base. It will be lit at 8:15pm.
The Wauchope Cosplay Festival is on December 16 in the town's library precinct. Run by Headspace Port Macquarie, "A Very Cosplay Christmas" is free for all ages and runs from 10am - 2pm. This Christmas-themed pop-culture event encourages self-expression, creativity, and connection through a series of activities and live music. The main event is the cosplay costume parade, where participants get to showcase their favourite character with an opportunity to win great prizes.
Business Port Macquarie will be lighting up the sky over Port Macquarie again this New Years Eve with two amazing fireworks shows at 9pm and midnight. It's all thanks to the sponsorship of Eire Constructions, The Westport Club and Comfort Inn Waters Edge. The events is also supported by a community grant from Port Macquarie-Hastings Council.
Families wanting to get out in nature should consider the activities the Mid North Coast's state forests have to offer. Guulabaa (Place of Koala) in Cowarra State Forest, incorporates the Wildnets Adventure Park. There are also visitor and camping areas in Swans Crossing, Coopernook HQ and Cobrabald. For more information, visit forestrycorporation.com.au
