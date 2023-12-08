Port Macquarie's annual Christmas Fair will be held at the Town Square on Friday, December 8, with a new tree, a free ice skating rink, a laser light show and a visit from Santa among the major drawcards. There will be local artisan stalls. food trucks and roaming performers. The family-friendly fair will run from 5pm-9pm. Last year's controversial Christmas Tree has been replaced by a sustainable version standing 9.5m tall, with a walkthrough base. It will be lit at 8:15pm.

